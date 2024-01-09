Shota Imanaga rumors: SF Giants bridesmaids again, Cubs fit, Red Sox trending
What's the latest with Japanese free agent Shota Imanaga? With just a few days to pick a home, the Giants, Red Sox and Cubs are all trending.
By Mark Powell
Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga is up against the clock. Imanaga is expected to decide upon his MLB future later this week. If not, he'll miss his opportunity.
The media coverage of the Imanaga chase has been inconsistent, to say the least. Just like fellow countrymen Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Imanaga has kept MLB insiders guessing. First, the San Francisco Giants were reportedly favored for Imanaga. Then, the Boston Red Sox were reportedly ruled out. Now? Well, your guess is as good as mine.
Here are the latest updates on Imanaga, and what they likely mean for MLB free agency.
MLB Rumors: SF Giants are out on Shota Imanaga
The San Francisco Giants have whiffed on several big-name free agents so far this offseason. Shohei Ohtani used the Giants as leverage. Yoshinobu Yamamoto flirted with the Bay area for a short time, only to sign with Los Angeles. Now, Imanaga is seemingly leaving the Giants in the dust as well.
While Imanaga's destination is unclear at this time (one can hope it's not the Dodgers this time), the Giants have to be concerned about their inability to bring stars to San Francisco. Whether the Bay area is a concern for some players -- as Buster Posey has suggested -- or not is unclear. What we do know is that the Giants need a lot of help, and they're not getting it on the free-agent market.
MLB Rumors: Are the Chicago Cubs a fit for Shota Imanaga?
Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Cubs are one of the finalists for Imanaga. Chicago need starting pitching behind Justin Steele desperately, and thus far this offseason they've whiffed on a few big names, including Ohtani and Yamamoto.
While Jim Bowden reports that the Cubs have made offers to Jordan Montgomery, for starters, Imanaga may be their best remaining chance to sign a top-level starting pitcher.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox have a chance to replace Chris Sale and then some
Craig Breslow promised a big splash this offseason when the Red Sox put him in charge of the front office. So far, he's done anything but that, acquiring worthwhile pieces but missing on some notable free agents, including Yamamoto.
Imanaga would qualify as the top-level starting pitcher the Red Sox are missing. They're reportedly out on Jordan Montgomery despite some flirtation earlier this winter. Boston is one of the finalists for Imanaga. We'll see if they can finish the job in the next few days.