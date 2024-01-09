MLB Rumors: Cubs have made 'significant offers' to several surprise free agents
The Chicago Cubs' free agency isn't as quiet as it seems.
The Chicago Cubs have spent a whopping $0 in free agency. That is zero — 0, zilch, nothing — with the exception of Craig Counsell's record-breaking $40 million contract to swipe the manager position from David Ross.
Chicago has watched Jeimer Candelario bolt for their division rivals in Cincinnati. Meanwhile, Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman are being courted by teams around the league. The Cubs finished last season with 83 wins, only a couple games shy of postseason contention. The expectation is growth under Counsell, but unless the Cubs make something happen, the only logical projection is regression.
Those worried about Chicago's quiet offseason should take solace in the latest report from Jim Bowden of The Athletic. The former GM joined the 'Foul Territory' podcast and offered insight on the Cubs' developing offseason plans.
“They’re involved and they’ve made significant offers to Jordan Montgomery, Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, and Rhys Hoskins. So they’re out there. Those guys haven’t signed yet, so they haven’t lost out on them... They’ve held their own, they got Counsell, and they’re making moves.”
Crisis averted... for now. The Cubs have watched idly as Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and other coveted players came off the board. That said, we aren't even two weeks into the new year. There is still time for the Cubs to make a splash. It would appear Jed Hoyer is trying his darndest.
Cubs made 'significant offers' to Cody Bellinger, Jordan Montgomery, Matt Chapman, Rhys Hoskins
There is a crucial difference between making an offer and signing a player. The buzz on Chicago as a Jordan Montgomery destination is minimal. Most signs point toward the 31-year-old southpaw returning to the Texas Rangers, where he just won the World Series.
That said, Chicago desperately needs another innings-eater in the starting rotation. The Cubs are considered a serious candidate to sign Japanese hurler Shota Imanaga, so the front office is working on the pitching front.
Cody Bellinger is the least surprising name on Bowden's list. The Cubs would love to have him back, and he would love to return. It's all about finding the right price. Scott Boras opened the offseason asking for something in the ballpark of $200 million. Perhaps Chicago is waiting — hoping — for Bellinger to come down on his demands.
Matt Chapman fits the Chicago DNA quite well. He's a splendid defender at the hot corner with enough pop behind his bat to warrant a significant long-term investment. The Blue Jays, Giants, and others will pursue, however. Chicago is far from the only team eager to land Chapman.
On the other hand, no free agent (aside from Bellinger) has been more thoroughly connected to Chicago than Rhys Hoskins. The former Phillies first baseman missed all of last season with a torn ACL. That could bring down the price for a potent infield slugger, which means he checks a lot of boxes for Chicago. The Cubs need someone to drive in runs. Hoskins has bashed more than 30 home runs in two of his last five seasons and more than 30 doubles in three of his last five seasons.
The Cubs' ideal free agency involves more than one of the above names landing in Chicago. Bellinger's return would plant the Cubs firmly on the postseason radar, but such a linear offseason would qualify as thoroughly disappointing — even with the upgrade at manager. Chicago should try their best to re-sign Bellinger and at least make one more impact addition. Jordan Montgomery is a great fit on paper, but either Chapman or Hoskins would materially boost the offense.