MLB Rumors: Grading the fit for every Shota Imanaga finalist
Shota Imanaga makes more sense for some teams that he is linked to than others.
3) Shota Imanaga signs with the Cubs: B
At this point, the Chicago Cubs just need to do something. Outside of a couple of minor league signings, they've done absolutely nothing. Hiring Craig Counsell was nice, but the Cubs have to field a roster capable of winning for his impact to mean anything. Right now, they're on their way to losing impact pieces such as Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman and doing nothing to replace them.
While Shota Imanaga is not the star player that Cubs fans have been clamoring for, he'd still be an important addition to this Cubs rotation which is in need of another arm.
Right now, they have Justin Steele at the top followed by veterans Jameson Taillon and Kyle Hendricks. Youngsters such as Jordan Wicks and Javier Assad figure to round things out. They have the ace they need and a nice mix of veterans and young guys but need to add more reliability to the top of their rotation.
Imanaga won't be the 2.96 ERA guy he was in Japan, but he should give the Cubs a bit of upside to pair with Taillon and Hendricks' ability to eat innings. It's a better fit for Chicago who already has an ace in Steele but needs a pitcher to fit in the middle like Imanaga.