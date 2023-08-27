MLB Rumors: Juan Soto trade buzz, Phillies repeat, Braves prospect injury
- An offseason Juan Soto trade is starting to heat up again
- Phillies believe they can play last year's playoff magic back
- Braves top prospect gets put on the IL
By Kristen Wong
MLB Rumors: The Phillies surprised everyone before in 2022... Can they do it again?
It's all about catching the wave of momentum at the right time. That's what the Philadelphia Phillies learned from their jaw-dropping World Series run in 2022, when they went from a Wild Card doormat to a championship contender in the span of a few weeks.
Re-entering the World Series conversation felt out of reach for the Phillies early in the 2023 season as they stumbled game after game due to star injuries and mismanaged expectations.
Now entering the end of a 71-win and counting season, the Phillies could be primed to make another surprising dash to the World Series where they're looking for both glory and redemption.
Outfielder Kyle Schwarber said in an interview with The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal that last postseason's defeat to the Astros is "definitely still on everyone's minds."
"It doesn’t matter if you’re an 87-win team or a 100-win team, we didn’t get it done."- Kyle Schwarber on 2022 World Series
Philly is currently 13.5 games back from the steamrolling Atlanta Braves, and barring a godly blessing, they're not going to make up that much ground in the NL West. However, the team stands tall in the Wild Card race and could be gaining steam at the perfect time.
Many players from last year's unlikely run stayed, including Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Aaron Nola. The Phillies reinforced thin roster areas with slugger Trea Turner and, more recently, pitcher Michael Lorenzen, two players who have been heating up in August.
Compared to easy playoff shoo-ins like the Braves, the Phillies may have more of an underdog mentality when it comes to reaching the World Series, but in many ways, that's the most effectual mentality to have. It tells the world: We're alive, and we're going to compete. Don't sleep on us.