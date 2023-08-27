MLB Rumors: Juan Soto trade buzz, Phillies repeat, Braves prospect injury
By Kristen Wong
MLB Rumors: Padres predicted to trade Juan Soto after 2023 season
One of the Padres' Big Four may not be coming back next season. Star outfielder Juan Soto has found himself at the center of trade talks since before the August 1 deadline, and with San Diego veering toward not playing playoff baseball this year, Soto could have one foot out the door.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale echoed the latest from his sources, which tell him that several general managers around the league believe Soto will be traded. Soto will reportedly seek at least $500 million in free agency after the 2024 season.
Ever the optimistic franchise, the Padres decided to buy at the trade deadline yet have gone 9-14 since. Currently sitting fourth in the NL West with a 61-69 record, the Padres have seen their brightest stars fade in recent games -- Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Fernando Tatis Jr., and even Soto himself have not punched the Padres' ticket to the postseason during this pivotal stretch like their fans thought they would.
Soto recorded his first home run in Saturday's loss against the Brewers since August 4, ending his career-high 19-game drought. Unable to return to his MVP-caliber days from back when he was on the Nats, Soto will nonetheless serve as a valuable trade chip for a Padres team still wondering where it all went wrong this season.
San Diego may need to go 25-7 to eke into the playoffs in 2023, and even then, they're going to need help. Enjoy what could be Soto's final season with the Padres while it lasts.