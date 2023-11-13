MLB Rumors: Ohtani party crashers, Cardinals blockbuster brewing, Blake Snell favorite
Offseason activity is about to heat up. Catch up with the latest rumors as the Winter Meetings approach.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Cardinals blockbuster trade brewing for Dylan Cease
The St. Louis Cardinals know that they will have to go big this offseason in terms of adding starting pitching. Fortunately, there are plenty of avenues the team could take to do so.
According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals are even exploring the trade market and have Chicago White Sox starter Dylan Cease on their radar.
Cease had a difficult season in 2023, going 7-9 with a 4.58 ERA. However, he has plenty of swing-and-miss in his pitch arsenal, and the Cardinals have made it clear that they intend to add swing-and-miss pitching this winter.
Cease averaged 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings recorded 214 total punchouts on the season. If the Cardinals are to add him, it will likely take a significant haul and could lead to them trading somebody like Tommy Edman, Brendan Donovan, or Nolan Gorman.
But pitching is what St. Louis needs in order to contend again, and it might be worth dealing from their influx of young position players. They could also clear up the logjam in the outfield by trading somebody like Alec Burleson, Juan Yepez, or Dylan Carlson.