MLB Rumors: Ohtani party crashers, Cardinals blockbuster brewing, Blake Snell favorite
Offseason activity is about to heat up. Catch up with the latest rumors as the Winter Meetings approach.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Ohtani party crashers include Cubs, Rangers and Giants
With free agency about to heat up, Shohei Ohtani's market is about to take shape. Ohtani is considered likely to either re-sign with the Los Angeles Angels or bolt for their crosstown rivals in the Los Angeles Dodgers.
However, a few new potential suitors have emerged for the two-way superstar. According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, there are a few executives around the league that believe Ohtani will sign with one of the Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, and San Francisco Giants if he doesn't remain in LA with one of the two clubs there. Jon Morosi of MLB Network also reported that Ohtani could be intrigued by the Atlanta Braves.
Chicago recently hired Craig Counsell as their new manager, putting the rest of the NL Central on notice. If Ohtani is added, then the Cubs will have a chance to follow up their 2023 progress with more success in 2024. It might also make the North Siders favorites to win the Central.
San Francisco also proved its desire to win by hiring Bob Melvin as their new manager. Having come close to signing Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa last winter, they may be motivated to spend more money.
Texas already has a solid club in place after winning their first World Series title. Mitch Garver served as their primary designated hitter, but with him now a free agent, there could be a fit for Ohtani.