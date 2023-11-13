Braves Rumors: Ohtani intrigued, Bank-breaking target, Wash takes another coach
Braves Rumors: Ron Washington take 1B Coach Eric Young Sr. to LA
It's not just third base that the Atlanta Braves now have a hole to fill. The other corner of the infield will need a new man as well.
With fan and clubhouse-favorite Ron Washington leaving his job as Braves third-base coach for the Los Angeles Angels manager job, news broke this past weekend that he's bringing another former Atlanta coach with him. Washington has added former Braves first-base coach Eric Young Sr. to his staff, where he will be the new third-base coach for the Halos.
That now leaves two vacancies for the Braves to fill on Brian Snitker's coaching staff this offseason, which adds to an already seemingly important offseson for the roster that Alex Anthopoulos will have to deal with.
Former player Matt Tuiasosopo feels like the most obvious candidate to fill the void at one of the corners. He was the stand-in for Washington recently at third base when the new Angels manager was accepting an award/honor in Louisiana. Thus, it would be natural to simply give Tuiasosopo a promotion to a full-time role.
Fans and analysts alike have also speculated about the possibility of franchise legend Chipper Jones perhaps taking up the mantle at third base. He's been involved with the team as a pseudo-assistant coach in recent years and his standing with the organization and stature as a Hall of Famer would certainly qualify him to take the job.
However, losing both Young and Washington now is another big hurdle for the 2023-24 offseason that the Braves will have to navigate deftly.