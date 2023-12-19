MLB Rumors: Phillies Yamamoto push, Corbin Burnes trade, Hader contract
- The Philadelphia Phillies are pushing hard for Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
- Brewers ace Corbin Burnes trade rumors are heating up.
- Josh Hader's contract could exceed that of Edwin Diaz.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Corbin Burnes trade rumors heat up
Corbin Burnes appears increasingly likely to be traded this offseason. Milwaukee Brewers General Manager Matt Arnold has said he expects Burnes to be the team's Opening Day starter. However, the offseason is still young.
Burnes is also entering the final year of his contract. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com proposed the idea of the Brewers trading Burnes and Willy Adames to the Los Angeles Dodgers either this offseason or at the trade deadline. Adames is also a year away from free agency, and Feinsand notes that the Dodgers are in need of some insurance at the shortstop position, even with Gavin Lux returning after missing the 2023 season with a torn ACL.
Trading Burnes would earn the Brewers a massive haul. The Dodgers have plenty of young controllable arms that could be part of such a deal.
The Dodgers have already been very aggressive, adding Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow. A trade for Burnes would reaffirm their desire to compete for a World Series title in 2024.
He could also serve as a potential plan B if the Dodgers are unable to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto in free agency, as Yamamoto is currently a hot commodity.