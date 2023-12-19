MLB Rumors: Phillies Yamamoto push, Corbin Burnes trade, Hader contract
- The Philadelphia Phillies are pushing hard for Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
- Brewers ace Corbin Burnes trade rumors are heating up.
- Josh Hader's contract could exceed that of Edwin Diaz.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Phillies Yamamoto plans
The Philadelphia Phillies checked a large item off of their to-do list last month when they re-signed right-hander Aaron Nola to a seven-year, $172 million contract. However, they may not be done adding starting pitching.
According to Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Phillies met with Yoshinobu Yamamoto last week. That meeting reportedly consisted of a FaceTime call with Phillies slugger and first baseman Bryce Harper. The Phillies are said to be 'aggressive' in their negotiations with Yamamoto, per Coffey.
The Phillies already have Nola, Zack Wheeler, and Ranger Suarez heading up their starting rotation. Yamamoto might just put them over the top as they attempt to make yet another run to the World Series in 2024. He might be just enough to make them instant favorites to win the NL East.
Philadelphia won 90 games and secured the top Wild Card spot in the National League. They were one win away from a return trip to the Fall Classic but lost Games 6 and 7 at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks and were forced to hand over their NL championship crown.
The Phillies would be an incredibly difficult team to beat if they do ultimately sign Yamamoto. Yamamoto is highly sought after at the moment and several teams will be in the mix for the Japanese right-hander.