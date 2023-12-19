MLB Rumors: Phillies Yamamoto push, Corbin Burnes trade, Hader contract
- The Philadelphia Phillies are pushing hard for Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
- Brewers ace Corbin Burnes trade rumors are heating up.
- Josh Hader's contract could exceed that of Edwin Diaz.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Josh Hader's large contract expectations
Josh Hader headlines a stacked class of free agent relief pitchers. The veteran left-hander had a strong season with the San Diego Padres leading up to his free agency. He saved 33 games and posted an ERA of 1.28.
With the former All-Star now a free agent, the expectation around the industry is that Hader will secure a massive payday with his next contract. Last offseason, right-hander Edwin Diaz signed a five-year, $102 million contract with the New York Mets, and the expectation is that Hader will secure a contract in that neighborhood.
Teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, and Texas Rangers could all be in play for Hader.
The market is certainly going to be competitive for Hader. He is without a doubt one of the top relievers in all of baseball and is coming off of a spectacular season with the Padres. With the Padres shedding payroll and engaging in a fire sale this winter, it appears unlikely that Hader will re-sign in San Diego for 2024.
But other teams may be willing to pay the price to land the league's top closer in free agency.
Craig Kimbrel was the first domino to fall, having signed a one-year, $13 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles during the Winter Meetings. It remains to be seen how Hader's market will develop.
A return to the Cubs would put him back in the NL Central, a division he is obviously familiar with thanks to his time with the Milwaukee Brewers. He would be an ideal replacement for Kimbrel if he were to sign with the Phillies this winter.
The Dodgers have already proved that they are willing to spend big, as evidenced by the contract they handed Shohei Ohtani last week.