MLB Rumors: SF Giants Yamamoto backup, Mets surprise reunion, Blue Jays trade
- The Blue Jays are interested in Jonathan India of the Reds
- The Mets are interested in a reunion with Justin Turner.
- If the Giants fail to land Yoshinobu Yamamoto, they have a backup plan.
By Dhendrix1
MLB Rumors: Mets, Justin Turner engaged in talks on a potential reunion
The New York Mets are considering bringing back infielder/designated hitter Justin Turner. On the surface, the addition of Turner not only gives the Mets a reliable bat but also fills a need for a versatile player who can play anywhere he is needed.
According to Mike Puma from the New York Post, the Mets have been engaged in discussions with Turner’s camp after initiating contact with the former All-Star early in the offseason. Since Turner is 39, the deal he signs will likely be a one or two-year deal. He is coming from a season where he posted a .276 average at the plate. He also hit 23 homers along with 96 RBI for the Boston Red Sox last season.
Back in November, Turner declined his $13.4 million player option for next season and received a $6.7 million buyout from the Red Sox. Currently, the Mets are within the thick of things to hopefully land Yamamoto, so signing Turner isn't exactly high on the priority list until after a decision is reached for the Japanese ace. However, it would be a great idea to bring in Turner to provide another body in the corner infield positions.
This could take some pressure off first-baseman Pete Alonso and allow him to spend more time as a designated hitter.