MLB Rumors: SF Giants Yamamoto backup, Mets surprise reunion, Blue Jays trade
- The Blue Jays are interested in Jonathan India of the Reds
- The Mets are interested in a reunion with Justin Turner.
- If the Giants fail to land Yoshinobu Yamamoto, they have a backup plan.
By Dhendrix1
MLB Rumors: Giants Leaders to Sign NL Cy Young Winner Blake Snell
The San Francisco Giants may not be done dealing this offseason. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Giants are a top candidate to sign reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, More than likely Snell won't sign with his new team until after Yoshinobu Yamamoto signs.
Snell is coming off arguably the best season of his career. He led the National League in ERA and posted a 2.25. In addition to that, he struck out 234 batters, which is the most in his career thus far. He also finished the season with a 14-9 record. Overall, a solid season from the 31-year old left-hander.
To become a free agent, Snell declined a $20.3 million qualifying offer from San Diego. He would be a huge get for the Giants. They have already signed free-agent outfielder Jung Hoo Lee, and would like to bolster their struggling starting rotation. As a team last season, the Giants finished 22nd in strikeouts, and 11th in team ERA. The addition of Snell would instantly strengthen their starting rotation and give them an ace.
If Yamamoto doesn't work out for the Giants and signs elsewhere, they will be all-in on Snell. It doesn't hurt that San Francisco's new manager is Bob Melvin. Melvin and Snell are familiar with each other. Once Yamamoto signs, the rest of the dominos will fall, especially when it comes to free-agent starting pitchers.