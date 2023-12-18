MLB Rumors: SF Giants Yamamoto backup, Mets surprise reunion, Blue Jays trade
- The Blue Jays are interested in Jonathan India of the Reds
- The Mets are interested in a reunion with Justin Turner.
- If the Giants fail to land Yoshinobu Yamamoto, they have a backup plan.
By Dhendrix1
MLB Rumors: Blue Jays have shown interest in dealing for Reds 2B Jonathan India
Bob Elliott from the Canadian Baseball Network reported yesterday that the Toronto Blue Jays have expressed some interest in dealing for Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India.
With both Matt Chapman and Whit Merrifield in the free-agent market, Toronto has been left pretty thin at second base and third base. Already on the roster, the Blue Jays have Cavan Biggio, Santiago Espinal, Davis Schneider, and Ernie Clement, but none of those guys are truly household names as of yet. Especially enough to compete in a highly competitive American League East.
The addition of India would fill the Jays’ need for second base help. The problem is a trade would have to be agreed upon to make it happen for both clubs. Perhaps the Jays would be willing to let go of one of their second-base or third-base prospects in Addison Barger or Leo Jimenez in the deal.
Another dilemma is the former NL Rookie of the Year India isn’t exactly coming off the greatest season. The year before was pretty disappointing as well. Since winning the ROY back in 2021, India has an average of .246 with 27 homers for Cincinnati. He has also battled with injuries that have limited his time on the field.
On paper, he is a player who can play every day but the question is which player would Toronto get? All in all, India would be better than any second baseman the Jays have currently on the roster, so it makes total sense they have shown interest in a trade for India.