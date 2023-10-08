MLB Rumors: Vladdy trade buzz, Red Sox-Blake Snell, Mets targeting SP
- Pedro Martinez comments on Red Sox potentially signing Blake Snell
- Is Vladimir Guerrero Jr's future in Toronto uncertain?
- Mets expected to target 'multiple' starting pitchers
MLB Rumors: Pedro Martinez endorses Blake Snell as Red Sox free agent target
The Boston Red Sox ended the MLB season 78-84, dead last in the AL East and far removed from postseason contention. The storied franchise would like to right the ship as soon as possible, and a boost to the pitching rotation would go a long way toward curing what ails them.
Several quality starters populate the 2023 free agent market, but one name stands out in connection to the Red Sox: Blake Snell, the former Cy Young winner whose contract with the San Diego Padres expired.
Red Sox legend and team advisor Pedro Martinez was asked about the potential of bringing Snell to Boston. He spoke candidly about the pitcher's weaknesses, but fully endorsed the potential of adding him to the mix.
"I think it's great, the fact that he's been able to put the season that he's put together while going through so much, but I would have a hard time understanding how he goes about it," Martinez said.
Snell's 2023 season was strikingly odd. He led the MLB in hits per nine innings (5.8) and ERA (2.25), but also totaled the most walks in the MLB (99). Martinez may not understand the southpaw's approach, but he spoke highly of Snell's character and expressed a willingness to help Snell improve in the walks department.
"That would be the first thing I would do," he said. "First of all, he seems like a real good guy. So, really quickly I would go approach him and see if we could fix the walking stuff and see if we can fix some of the things that I see on him to actually make things easier for him. But definitely someone that anybody would love to have."