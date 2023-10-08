MLB Rumors: Vladdy trade buzz, Red Sox-Blake Snell, Mets targeting SP
- Pedro Martinez comments on Red Sox potentially signing Blake Snell
- Is Vladimir Guerrero Jr's future in Toronto uncertain?
- Mets expected to target 'multiple' starting pitchers
MLB Rumors: Insider floats possibility of Blue Jays trading Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The Toronto Blue Jays ended the year short of expectations with a first round postseason exit. With Toronto outside the contenders circle, questions about the future of the organization are starting to stir. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., naturally, is the primary topic of conversation.
MLB insider Buster Olney went on the 'The Brady Farkas Show' to talk about Vladdy Jr.'s precarious situation.
"I think it's something that they now need to consider. I haven't heard directly from anyone in the Blue Jays organization that that's what they're going to do but folks with other teams are looking at the trajectory of the team, they're looking at the recent performance of Vlad Jr. and they're looking at his salary situation."
Guerrero is under contract for two more years with arbitration and he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2026. If the Blue Jays decide to pivot away from the current iteration of the team, the 24-year-old could return a significant trade package before his contract value ratchets up several notches.
Much like his dad, Vladdy is one of the best pure hitters in the MLB. He slashed .265/.345/.444 last season with 26 home runs and 94 RBIs. If Toronto does decide to open the phone lines, a slew of interested parties would make their voices heard.