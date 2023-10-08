MLB Rumors: Vladdy trade buzz, Red Sox-Blake Snell, Mets targeting SP
- Pedro Martinez comments on Red Sox potentially signing Blake Snell
- Is Vladimir Guerrero Jr's future in Toronto uncertain?
- Mets expected to target 'multiple' starting pitchers
MLB Rumors: Mets targeting multiple starting pitchers in free agency
The New York Mets' pitching rotation will look markedly different in 2024. After a hectic season that saw Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer get traded, on the heels of Jacob deGrom and Chris Bassitt leaving in free agency, the Mets are expected to toss their hat into the ring for several high-profile free agents.
A lot of the focus is on Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but New York will have myriad names on their radar. The front office has a lot to figure out in the aftermath of Billy Eppler's resignation, but Steve Cohen is an aggressive owner who is unafraid to empty his bank account.
SNY's Danny Abriano listed 10 potential free agent targets for New York, with a focus on who "should be on their wish list." To the surprise of nobody, multiple top targets are pitchers.
Yamamoto takes the No. 1 spot, followed in short order by fellow countrymen Shohei Ohtani and Shota Imanaga. Ohtani is expected to command a significant contract despite undergoing a second Tommy John surgery. Imanaga, 30, is eligible to leave Japan for the MLB this season and could claim a prominent spot in the Mets' rotation after posting an impressive line across the pond (2.80 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 148 innings pitched).
The Mets lured Kodai Senga from Japan last season, a move that has aged extremely well. While Eppler was known for his talent on the international recruiting front, it's clear the Mets have scouted the island nation thoroughly. Do not be shocked if the Mets strike big in free agency once again.