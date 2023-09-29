MLB rumors: White Sox to ‘wait and see,’ Orioles 30-year lease, Hector Neris apology
- The Chicago White Sox will 'wait and see' about 2024 plans
- The Baltimore Orioles aren't leaving Camden Yards any time soon
- Hector Neris apologizes for benches-clearing incident with Julio Rodriguez
MLB Rumors: Orioles sign 30-year lease to stay at Camden Yards
The first-place Baltimore Orioles have given the home crowd a lot to cheer about this season. A stunning 100-59 record goes to show the dominance on display from the MLB's least-expected contender. It has been ages since Baltimore had a real shot at the World Series. Ages since the O's were kings of the AL East.
A perfect capstone to a special 2023 season was just delivered to Baltimore fans. Any time there's a small market team struggling to generate wins and/or revenue, buzz about potential relocation starts to rise. It's rare, but the Oakland Athletics are about to become the Las Vegas Athletics, so it's not unheard of.
The Orioles' home stadium of Camden Yards is fast becoming a relic; it has been operational since 1992 when it was built to replace Memorial Stadium. In a day and age where there is often a thirst for 'new' or 'modern,' it can become difficult to sell fans, or more importantly (to ownership) business interests, on the charm of older stadiums. Thankfully, the O's aren't moving — locally or out of state — any time soon.
Baltimore agreed to a new 30-year lease to stay at Camden Yards on Thursday.
Earlier in the year, the Orioles and Maryland governor Wes Moore announced a joint commitment to "revitalize" Camden Yards, per ESPN.
"When Camden Yards opened 30 years ago, the Baltimore Orioles revolutionized baseball and set the bar for the fan experience," Moore said. "We share the commitment of the Orioles organization to ensuring that the team is playing in a world-class facility at Camden Yards for decades to come and are excited to advance our public-private partnership."