MLB rumors: White Sox to ‘wait and see,’ Orioles 30-year lease, Hector Neris apology
- The Chicago White Sox will 'wait and see' about 2024 plans
- The Baltimore Orioles aren't leaving Camden Yards any time soon
- Hector Neris apologizes for benches-clearing incident with Julio Rodriguez
MLB Rumors: White Sox won't commit to 2024 plans just yet
The Chicago White Sox season did not go to plan. Any hopes of contending or building on last season's .500 finish went out the window early. A lot of Chicago's beefier contracts turned sour and the front office underwent foundational changes last month. It has been a mess from start to finish, leaving plenty of questions about the franchise's immediate future.
Tim Anderson, fresh off the worst season of his career, is due $14 million next season — with a $1 million team buyout. Closer Liam Hendricks has a $15 million buyout option, spread over 10 installments. The future of Chicago's pitching staff, after a year of Dylan Cease rumors, is murkier than ever.
The White Sox are taking the classic wait-and-see approach, not committing to a total rebuild or an all-out push to win games. GM Chris Getz spoke candidly to reporters about Chicago's plans.
"For me, it’s coming in here and [figuring out] foundationally where are we with different departments so we can avoid these extreme swings. That’s been the focus and will remain [the focus]. As we move through October and November, we’ll start focusing more on what we need to do to put the best team forward for next year and years further."
He appears to have the right priorities in mind. The Sox have to establish some level of baseline consistency. Maybe that means rebuilding and slowly working back to contending status. Maybe that means running back the same nucleus and betting on internal improvement and better luck (Tim Anderson can't be that bad again, right?).
There are surely some antsy Sox fans out there eager for a full-blown teardown, but the MLB often rewards patience and stability. Chicago is not without quality pieces on the roster and the American League Central is a free-for-all, so Getz is right to hold his cards close to the vest and keep all options open.