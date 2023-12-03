MLB Rumors: Yamamoto surprise team, Corbin Burnes sleeper, Reds-Glasnow trade
- The Chicago Cubs can't be counted out for Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- A sleeper team emerges for Brewers ace Corbin Burnes
- If the Reds trade for Tyler Glasnow, this package works.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: San Diego Padres interested in Corbin Burnes?
While it's unclear if the Milwaukee Brewers will trade ace Corbin Burnes this offseason, the San Diego Padres would reportedly be interested if he's made available. The San Diego Union-Tribune made that clear in a recent article by Kevin Acee:
"While the Soto saga has become the second-most intriguing storyline on a national level, behind where Shohei Ohtani will sign, it is merely the top item on the Padres’ to-do list. Underlined and bolded on that list is finding starting pitchers to slot behind Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish. (Or slot right with that pair, if their interest in Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes, the 2021 National League Cy Young winner, proves fruitful.)"
The Padres are in a state of complete confusion. They over-committed to several stars the last few offseasons. With Soto due an extension after next season, a trade seems unlikely. However, dealing for Burnes -- whose contract is also up after the 2024 season -- isn't wise, either. Burnes had made it clear he isn't happy with the Brewers. A change of scenery could make a long-term contract more likely, but the Padres would still have to pay up.
The Pads took out a substantial bank loan last month, some of which went towards fulfilling their payroll requirements. Signing Burnes long term doesn't seem to be in the cards right now.