MLB Rumors: Yamamoto surprise team, Corbin Burnes sleeper, Reds-Glasnow trade
- The Chicago Cubs can't be counted out for Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- A sleeper team emerges for Brewers ace Corbin Burnes
- If the Reds trade for Tyler Glasnow, this package works.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: A surprise team emerges for Yoshinobu Yamamoto
While the Yankees and Mets have been mentioned as likely suitors for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, they are not alone. Yamamoto is expected to meet with nearly a dozen teams over Zoom this week. The Yankees have been the team most connected to Yamamoto -- heck they even kept his potential number available -- but Brian Cashman angered his agent earlier this offseason when he insulted a different client, Giancarlo Stanton.
Per Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Chicago Cubs shouldn't be discounted as a potential suitor for Yamamoto.
Chicago does need starting pitching, and once Shohei Ohtani decides on his next team, the Cubs should have more flexibility financially. The Cubs are still in on Ohtani, but the Dodgers are favorites to land him. If Chicago cannot sign the two-way star, expect them to turn their focus elsewhere, such as Cody Bellinger and Yamamoto.
Marcus Stroman has one foot out the door in Chicago, and will make more money than the Cubs are willing to offer. Yamamoto, however, is 25 years old and entering his prime. He'll likely receive a $200 million contract, which is certainly a risk given his lack of MLB experience.
However, Yamamoto's ceiling is ace level, and he's proven to be Cy Young caliber in NPB, a league with many former big leaguers. It may take some time to adjust, but he's at the very least top-of-the-rotation caliber.