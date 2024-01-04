The 15 players with the most appearances in MLS
There have been some star names to play in MLS including now Lionel Messi. Most of these greats spent the majority of their careers in Europe but here are the 15 players with the most appearances in MLS.
7. Drew Moor - 435 appearances
Drew Moor won MLS Cup with both the Colorado Rapids and Toronto FC. He also played for FC Dallas in the division and in total made 435 MLS appearances.
Moor played five times for the USMNT and retired from professional soccer in 2022. He has expressed a desire to go into coaching.
8. Kei Kamara - 434 appearances
Kei Kamara remarkably played for 10 different MLS teams. He represented Sporting Kansas City, Columbus Crew, New England Revolution, Colorado Rapids, CF Montreal, Houston Dynamo, Vancouver Whitecaps, Chicago Fire, San Jose Earthquakes and Minnesota United.
In his 434 MLS games, Kamara scored 149 goals. However, he never won MLS Cup but was an All-Star twice. Kamara is now a free agent after leaving Chicago and wants to continue in MLS.
Kamara has also played soccer outside of North America at Norwich City, Middlesbrough in England and with the Finnish side HIFK.
9. Chris Wondolowski - 422 appearances
Chris Wondolowski started his career with the San Jose Earthquakes but moved with the club when they became the Houston Dynamo. He won two MLS Cups with the club but then returned to the Earthquakes when they were back in the league.
Wondolowski also made 35 appearances for the USMNT and played in the 2014 World Cup. He retired from professional soccer in 2021 after scoring in his final game for the Earthquakes against FC Dallas.