The 15 players with the most appearances in MLS
There have been some star names to play in MLS including now Lionel Messi. Most of these greats spent the majority of their careers in Europe but here are the 15 players with the most appearances in MLS.
4. Jeff Larentowicz - 467 appearances
Jeff Larentowicz won MLS Cup with both the Colorado Rapids and Atlanta United. He also played for the New England Revolution, Chicago Fire and the Los Angeles Galaxy.
Larentowicz is one of the best midfielders in MLS history but he could also play as a defender. However, he only played four times for the USMNT.
5. Kevin Hartman - 465 appearances
Kevin Hartman won MLS Cup twice with the Los Angeles Galaxy. He also played for Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas in the division. Hartman finished his career with the New York Red Bulls but did not play a game in MLS for the side.
The goalkeeper was nicknamed El Gato (the cat) for his quick reflexes. He still serves the goalkeeping community by coaching the position for the LA Galaxy.
6. Chad Marshall - 439 appearances
Chad Marshall is one of the greatest defenders in MLS history. He won MLS Cup twice with the Seattle Sounders and once with the Columbus Crew.
Marshall was also MLS Defender of the Year three times and played just 12 times for the USMNT. He retired from the game in 2019.