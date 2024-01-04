The 15 players with the most appearances in MLS
There have been some star names to play in MLS including now Lionel Messi. Most of these greats spent the majority of their careers in Europe but here are the 15 players with the most appearances in MLS.
10. Brad Davis - 419 appearances
Brad Davis started his MLS career in 2002 with the New York/New Jersey MetroStars (now New York Red Bulls) and then went on to play for the Dallas Burn (now FC Dallas). He also represented the San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City in the division.
Davis won MLS Cup twice with the Dynamo and also represented the USMNT 17 times. He retired in 2016.
11. Darlington Nagbe - 416 appearances
Darlington Nagbe has won MLS Cup twice with the Columbus Crew. He also won it with the Portland Timbers and Atlanta United.
Nagbe still plays for the Crew and serves as their captain. He is 33 now but has a contract until 2025 with an option to extend for another year. So he has plenty of time to move up this list.
Nagbe was born in Liberia and became a U.S. citizen and played 25 times for the USMNT.
12. Steve Ralston - 412 appearances
Steve Ralston played in MLS for the Tampa Bay Mutiny and the New England Revolution. However, he never won MLS Cup but was an All-Star twice.
Ralston also played 36 times for the USMNT. He is currently an assistant coach with the San Jose Earthquakes.