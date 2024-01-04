The 15 players with the most appearances in MLS
There have been some star names to play in MLS including now Lionel Messi. Most of these greats spent the majority of their careers in Europe but here are the 15 players with the most appearances in MLS.
13. Stefan Frei - 411 appearances
Stefan Frei is still an active player in MLS with the Seattle Sounders. The goalkeeper is now 37 but remains Seattle's captain and has a contract until 2025.
Frei has won MLS Cup twice with the Sounders and has also played for Toronto FC in the division.
14. Bobby Boswell - 396 appearances
Bobby Boswell never won MLS Cup but did win two Supporters Shields with D.C. United. He also played in MLS with the Houston Dynamo and played one game in the league for Atlanta United.
Boswell only made three appearances for the USMNT and retired from professional soccer in 2017.
15. Diego Chara and Sean Johnson - 392 appearences
Diego Chara and Sean Johnson are tied on 392 appearances in MLS. Chara currently plays for the Portland Timbers and Johnson is with Toronto FC.
Chara has only played in MLS with the Timbers but has also played for teams back in his native Colombia including Deportes Quindio, America de Cali and Deportes Tolima. He has won MLS Cup once.
Along with Toronto, Johnson has also played for the Chicago Fire and New York City FC. He has won MLS Cup with NYCFC and also has 13 caps for the USMNT.