Money can't buy you everything: Kirk Cousins loses out on bid for No. 8
No amount of money, or Kohl's Cash, could get Kirk Cousins the No. 8 jersey with Atlanta.
By John Buhler
Kirk Cousins is No. 18, and he likes it. No More Mr. Nice Guy handing out Kohl's Cash in exchange for favorite jersey numbers. There is a new sheriff in town, folks. Although the newest Atlanta transplant really wanted to wear No. 8, that is Kyle Pitts' number. Together, they can do extraordinary things in the passing game. All Pitts wants is targets, not Kohl's Cash. It wasn't enough to get him to change.
To be fair, I don't think Cousins really cared all that much. After all, Pitts was a big reason why he wanted to come play for the Atlanta Falcons in the first place. As one of the most accurate quarterbacks of his generation, they could get each other back to the Pro Bowl, as well as go on a playoff run we haven't seen in Atlanta in the better part of a decade. No. 18 looks good on him now.
So far this offseason, Atlanta has gone from perennial underachievers to probably a lock to make the NFC playoffs now. Either Atlanta or Tampa Bay will win the NFC South. While New Orleans will keep it interesting, rebuilding Carolina is still a year away from being a year away. With how scintillating the Falcons' offense is now, all we can hope is for the Dirty Birds defense to resemble 1977 Grits Blitz...
If all goes well for him here, No. 18 will be hung in the rafters as part of the Falcons' Ring of Honor.
For the next four years, the Falcons will be leaning on Cousins to make up the difference offensively.
Kirk Cousins will wear No. 18 as the new Atlanta Falcons quarterback
Although he is not from here, Cousins is well-versed in all things Atlanta. His wife grew up just outside the city and his in-laws still live here. In fact, during the offseason, The Cousinses would come down from the Twin Cities to stay with his in-laws. While at one point he may have wanted to play out his career in Minnesota, Cousins chose the most logical option for his family and his career with Atlanta.
How he gels in Zac Robinson's offense will determine how good this team can be this year. Like Pitts, wide receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson are still on their rookie contracts. While the offensive line is a bit older than that, it is headlined by seasoned veterans the likes of guard Chris Lindstrom and left tackle Jake Matthews. Their offense will be explosive, but how about the defense?
Safety Jessie Bates III is the best in the business at his position. Assuming defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is healthy and cornerback A.J. Terrell is as advertised, we may see more signs of the defense turning the corner like it did a year ago under Ryan Nielsen. Too bad that Nielsen works for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Jimmy Lake came over with Raheem Morris from the Los Angeles Rams.
It really doesn't matter what number Cousins wears, as long as he plays like a top-eight quarterback.