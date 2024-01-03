The 15 players with the most appearances in the Premier League
James Milner now has the same amount of Premier League appearances as Ryan Giggs and here are the 15 players who have taken the field the most in the division.
4. Frank Lampard - 609 appearances
Frank Lampard played 609 times in the Premier League scoring 177 goals in the process. He is the greatest goalscoring midfielder in the division's history.
Lampard started his career with West Ham United but was given stick by the supporters at Upton Park due to perceived nepotism. His uncle Harry Redknapp was their manager and his dad — Frank Lampard Senior — was his assistant.
The player got even more unpopular at West Ham when he joined Chelsea but went on to win the Premier League three times with the Blues. He became a legend at Stamford Bridge and then joined Manchester City before finishing his career in MLS with New York City FC.
Lampard has since managed in the Premier League with Chelsea and Everton.
5. David James - 572 appearances
The first goalkeeper on this list is David James who played 572 times in the Premier League. His clubs included Liverpool, Portsmouth, Manchester City, Aston Villa and West Ham United.
He never won a Premier League title but was in the PFA Team of the Year twice for the division. There have been better goalkeepers in the league but not many with the longevity of James.
James was also involved in one of the strangest moments in Premier League history when he played outfield in a match for City against Middlesbrough. The tactic did not work and his manager at the time Stuart Pearce is often lambasted for the decision.
6. Gary Speed - 535 appearances
The second Welshman on this list is Gary Spead who made 535 appearances in the Premier League. He played for Newcastle United, Leeds United, Bolton Wanderers and Everton.
Speed did not win the Premier League but did claim the old First Division title with Leeds in the 1991/92 season.
He tragically committed suicide in 2011 whilst he was the manager of Wales. His impact on Welsh and English soccer has never been forgotten.