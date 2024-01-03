The 15 players with the most appearances in the Premier League
James Milner now has the same amount of Premier League appearances as Ryan Giggs and here are the 15 players who have taken the field the most in the division.
1. Gareth Barry - 652 appearances
Gareth Barry has the most appearances in the Premier League with 652 in total. He represented Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton and West Bromwich Albion in the division.
Barry won the league with City during the 2011-12 season which was the club's first Premier League title. He broke Ryan Giggs' record whilst playing for West Brom against Arsenal in 2017. The Baggies were relegated that season but Barry helped them to promotion in 2020 before retiring from the game.
His best playing days were spent with Villa where he played 365 times in the Premier League and scored 41 goals with 40 assists. The defensive midfielder is often underrated due to the role that he played in teams but his class is honored in being the man who has played the most games in the Premier League.
2. Ryan Giggs - 632 appearances (tied)
Ryan Giggs is second on the list with 632 appearances in the Premier League. However, his career preceded the division as he also played 40 times in the old First Division.
Giggs also won the Premier League 15 times with Manchester United and was instrumental to the side that dominated under Sir Alex Ferguson.
The Welshman only played for United and the club is so far the only one that he has coached. Giggs was the club's interim manager after the sacking of David Moyes in 2014. He also served as an assistant to Louis Van Gaal at the club.
2. James Milner - 632 appearances (tied)
James Milner moved level with Ryan Giggs on 632 Premier League appearances as Brighton & Hove Albion played West Ham United this week. The 37-year-old will need another season in the division if he is to break Gareth Barry's record.
Milner played for Leeds United in the Premier League when he was just 16 and has also represented Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool in the competition.
Milner won the division twice with City and once with Liverpool. Like Barry, he is another underrated player whose appearance record reflects their importance to the teams they represented.