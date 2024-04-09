Nate Oats turning down Kentucky a blessing thanks to dream Calipari replacement
Sure, Alabama's Nate Oats turned down Kentucky, but they have other options, including one dream candidate.
By Mark Powell
Kentucky head coach John Calipari shocked the college basketball world early this week, as reports emerged that he's heavily considering leaving for Arkansas.
The Kentucky-Calipari relationship has grown stale -- this is no secret -- and a fresh start could be best for both sides. In that case, Calipari gets paid, Arkansas has a shiny new toy who can recruit as its head basketball coach and Kentucky can move on without paying Cal's massive $33 million buyout.
However, Kentucky's mission to preemptively replace Calipari got off to a rocky start on Monday night, as Alabama head coach Nate Oats claimed he was staying in Tuscaloosa, rather than pursuing other opportunities.
"Bama Nation, I am fully committed to this team and to this University. We have already accomplished some great things here, and there is nothing I want more than for The University of Alabama to win its first national championship in men's basketball. Despite any rumors to the contrary, rest assured that I will continue that pursuit as your head coach. Roll Tide"
Oats did just sign a new deal with Alabama last offseason which would have required an $18 million buyout -- a price Kentucky surely would've paid if he were interested.
Where do the Kentucky Wildcats go from here?
Billy Donovan is a dream candidate for Kentucky, but also one who may be a bit unrealistic. Donovan's name is literally on the court in Gainesville. For him to leave the NBA and lead a conference rival would serve as a moderate betrayal of Florida fans, to say the least.
That being said, money would not be an issue in convincing Donovan to lead perhaps the biggest blue blood there is. Kentucky has a greater basketball budget than any school in the country. They would make Donovan's departure from the Bulls worth his while.
It remains unclear if Donovan would leave the NBA, or if he has a choice in the matter. Donovan's had two successful head coaching stints, one in Oklahoma City and another in Chicago. That being said, his time with the Bulls hasn't been easy, as FanSided's Alicia de Artola wrote:
"He took over for the Bulls in 2020 and it hasn't been smooth sailing. He's made the playoffs once and frankly, the teams' prospects don't look great going forward even though they're Play-In Tournament-bound this year...If, like Cal, Donovan isn't sure about his future at his current gig, Kentucky could be the perfect move for him. It would certainly be the perfect fit for the Wildcats."
Fans have long wanted him fired and despite comments from the team's management suggesting otherwise, there's no guarantee he stays in the Windy City another year, especially with greater opportunities available at the collegiate level.