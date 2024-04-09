Top Kentucky coaching candidate has already spurned the Wildcats
Nate Oats will not succeed John Calipari at Kentucky.
Kentucky basketball is on the hunt for a new head coach after John Calipari's stunning decision to leave the Wildcats for the Arkansas Razorbacks.
You can remove Nate Oats from your wishlist, Big Blue Nation.
On Monday night, the Alabama head coach sent out a message to Bama Nation on Twitter, committing to remaining in Tuscaloosa and bringing a national title to the Crimson Tide.
Alabama head coach Nate Oats vows not to leave for Kentucky
"Bama Nation,
I am fully committed to this team and to this University. We have already accomplished some great things here, and there is nothing I want more than for The University of Alabama to win its first national championship in men's basketball. Despite any rumors to the contrary, rest assured that I will continue that pursuit as your head coach.
Roll Tide"
Oats was an obvious target for the Wildcats from the moment rumors started swirling about Calipari jumping ship. He has turned Alabama into a basketball power since arriving in 2019. He made it to the Final Four this year after two Sweet 16 runs in the previous three years. He has also recruited and developed NBA talent.
Kentucky would have had to pay a sizable buy out to get Oats since he just signed an extension with Alabama in March. Of course, the head coach needed to be interested in going to Lexington for the buy out to come into play. He's made it clear he's not going anywhere.
So the Wildcats need to keep looking. UConn head coach Bobby Hurley, who was coaching in Monday night's national title game, looks like a dream target. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is expected to be on the radar as well. Baylor's national championship winner Scott Drew is another hot name.
UK AD Mitch Barnhart will be busy on the phones trying to figure out who will lead his basketball program going forward. The number with the 205 area code won't be picking up.