NBA Draft: 10 college basketball freshmen to watch entering 2023-24 season
With the college basketball season about to start, here are the best freshman to watch from an NBA Draft perspective.
There is obvious reason for caution when projecting Bronny James' NBA Draft stock. He suffered a terrifying cardiac arrest before the season. Every NBA team will do their due diligence, and the primary concern is James' long-term health. That said, he is cleared to play for the Trojans this season. Assuming he gets the green light from NBA doctors, his professional prospects are strong.
Remove the LeBron factor for a moment, and the slightly absurd idea that James Sr. might leave Los Angeles to join whichever team selects James Jr. (it's not out of the question!). Bronny should stand up to scrutiny as a prospect without the nepotism angle. Sure, part of it is being the direct descendent of the greatest basketball player in modern history and an all-time genius in the sport, but James is also a great guard defender, a potent 3-point shooter, and a quick processor in his own right.
He's not an on-ball engine like his father, but James connects dots with his rapid-fire passing and spaces the floor with impressive shot versatility beyond the arc. That, combined with heads-up defense, screams NBA role player.
Kentucky has a history of leaning on freshmen, often in misfitted roles, before those players go on to experience great success in more suitable basketball ecosystems at the next level. Justin Edwards is the next great Kentucky wing, at least on paper. He's an explosive 6-foot-7 athlete who will pepper the SC Top 10 with highlight dunks. He also has a pretty lefty jumper that should, in time, stretch comfortably behind the 3-point line.
Edwards isn't the most advanced self-creator, but he showcases extremely promising feel off the ball. He cuts regularly and frequently explodes downhill off the catch. He can make himself available as a backdoor lob threat and he projects as a quality DHO operator in the years to come.
On defense, Edwards puts in the effort and is generally rewarded. He's a threat for the occasional weak-side block and he should comfortably defend a few different positions at the next level.