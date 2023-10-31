NBA Draft: 10 college basketball freshmen to watch entering 2023-24 season
With the college basketball season about to start, here are the best freshman to watch from an NBA Draft perspective.
The college basketball slate kicks off properly on Nov. 6, which means NBA scouting departments are gearing up for another prospect evaluation marathon. While several international and domestic prospects have already made their mark in the early stages of the 2024 NBA Draft cycle, the picture doesn't start to develop until the college season begins.
Last season, a number of top prospects hailed from outside the college ranks — Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, the Thompson twins. There could be parallels in 2024 with so many interesting names peppering the G-League Ignite roster, not to mention the NBL's Rising Star program. But, unlike last season, there's a far more balanced crop of talent at the top. There's still something to be said for competing at the highest level of college basketball, and several incoming freshmen should have a chance to make their case for a spot as high as No. 1 next June.
With the season almost upon us, here are 10 incoming freshman who merit your attention, with many more sure to emerge as the year progresses.
Berke Buyuktuncel played professionally in Turkey and should be more than ready for college basketball in the States. He's an extremely fundamental player, which should appeal to his UCLA coaches and NBA scouts alike. At 6-foot-9, Buyuktuncel's combination of positional size, shooting touch, and basketball IQ makes him a natural prospect to watch.
He projects as a modern NBA forward — a versatile screener who can pop, drive, or pass on the move. He doesn't possess outlier athleticism, but Buyuktuncel finishes with enough craft and force around the rim to proceed confidently at the next level. Behind the 3-point line, he's a potent spot-up threat. Inside the arc, he's an effective high-post passing hub who sees the floor well from every angle.
He won't lock all windows and doors on defense, but he keeps his head on the swivel and operates well within a team construct. He does his job and won't be the source of off-ball breakdowns.
Elliot Cadeau will have to overcome the stigma of his measurements (6-foot-1, 165 pounds) but he figures to have a bright spotlight at North Carolina. He doesn't have the same cachet as Cole Anthony, for example, but Cadeau will quickly win over fans with inventive passes and nifty finishes.
Equal parts explosive and controlled, Cadeau shakes defenders with his stop-start handles and rapid acceleration. He can finish among the trees better than most players his size and he makes every passing read. He will fire cross-court skip passes just as comfortably as he threads the needle to a rolling big. The 3-point shot is a mild concern — he'll at least have to prove it at UNC — but the foundation of a quality NBA point guard is there.
Feel and playmaking creativity can go a long way in the NBA. It's a tough era for small guards, and it won't get easier, but Cadeau has a seriously high ceiling tied to his passing chops and ball-handling skill.