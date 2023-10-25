2024 NBA Draft Big Board 1.0: Balanced draft class could lead to maximum chaos
The 2024 NBA Draft class could get chaotic given the lack of a clearly defined top candidate. Here are our top 60 prospect rankings heading into the season.
The 2023 NBA Draft class was a doozy. Victor Wembanyama was arguably the greatest prospect since LeBron James. Maybe since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Maybe since ever. Then, there was a gauntlet of truly great guard prospects — Scoot Henderson, Amen and Ausar Thompson — all of whom probably would've been No. 1 or No. 2 the year before. And, lest we forget, college standout turned second overall pick Brandon Miller.
It goes deeper, too. It was a truly absurd collection of top-end talent. Do not expect the same from 2024.
This year, the talent is far more evenly dispersed. There's is major rise and fall potential for just about everybody. There are a couple early standouts at the top, but nobody who is the set-in-stone No.1 pick like Wembanyama, or Zion Williamson before him. Nor is there even an obvious collection of top pick candidates to choose between like Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, and Jabari Smith.
It's all up in the air.
The college basketball season will go a long way toward determining the draft order (duh). There are several international and G-League prospects hovering around the No. 1 debate at the moment, but don't discount the scouting advantage of playing college ball. It's a natural draw for audiences and scouting departments alike, and folks tend to trust college competition more than professional competition overseas (that shouldn't necessarily be the case, but... it is).
2024 is also considered a slightly weaker class at the bottom, which is why there are so many returners. A lot of second, third, and fourth-year prospects turned down a spot in the 2023 draft to aim higher this time around. That could backfire, it could pay off. That's one of many underlying storylines to monitor this season.
As we gear up for the start of NBA basketball (and very soon, college basketball), here's our first NBA Draft Big Board of the 2023-24 season. We will update monthly until the big day next June.
2024 NBA Draft Big Board: Top 60 prospect rankings
NBA teams are constantly on unicorn patrol in the pre-draft cycle and Alexandre Sarr might scratch that itch. The 7-footer by way of France spent last season in the Overtime Elite league, but he will spend the 2023 campaign in Australia’s NBL. If he holds up against the NBL’s brutal physicality, that could bode well for his draft stock in a wide-open lottery. His fluidity running the floor and playing above the rim is tantalizing to watch and he shows tremendous body control facing up or attacking closeouts and getting downhill.
Ron Holland will help lead the charge for a stacked G-League Ignite team next season. The 6-foot-8 Texas native spurned his hometown Longhorns to go pro and he figures to be in the mix for No. 1 next season. Long and lanky, his athleticism shines as a help defender or running the floor in transition. He’s comfortable getting downhill and displays soft touch on finishes around the rim.
Isaiah Collier headlines USC’s impressive freshman class. The 6-foot-4 guard from Atlanta profiles as the best playmaker on the board — a pick-and-roll savant who displays excellent poise and pace working the middle of the floor. He can strong-arm his way to finishes at the rim and he competes hard at the point of attack on defense. A definite No. 1 pick candidate in a wide-open race for the top spot. If the jumper improves, NBA teams will fall heads over heels.
Matas Buzelis will draw a lot of eyeballs to the G-League next season. At 6-foot-9, he has been widely tossed around as a potential No. 1 pick. His comfort level with the ball in his hands, combined with impressive downhill speed and finesse finishing ability around the rim, makes it easy to project Buzelis as the NBA’s next modern-age, jumbo-sized playmaker.
Aday Mara towers over the competition at 7-foot-3. The waning value of your traditional drop coverage center will lead some to question Mara’s ceiling, but he’s a deft interior scorer with power and finesse in equal measure. He’s not a complete stick in the mud on defense either, capable of sliding his feet in space and using his massive wingspan to essentially wall off the paint. Teams looking for a defensive anchor in the middle will think highly of Mara.
Stephon Castle will immediately assume a significant role in the backcourt for the reigning champs. At 6-foot-6, he has great positional size for a combo guard. Castle doesn’t explode past his defenders, but he places with pace and is comfortable shifting gears off the dribble, getting his man off balance with hesitations and head fakes before elevating into pull-up jumpers. His tough shot-making gene is strong and he’s a creative passer, to boot.
Ja’Kobe Walter can score in bunches. With strong positional size at 6-foot-5, Walter is comfortable unleashing attacking the middle of the floor with concise hesitations and crossovers before elevating into his shot. He needs to improve his decision-making and start getting all the way to the rim, but the shooting ability makes his upside pop in a class short on surefire elite prospects.
A 6-foot-4 point guard with advanced athleticism and burst, Elmarko Jackson presents enticing two-way potential to NBA scouts. He’s already a crafty self-creator with range out to the 3-point line and a solidified defensive reputation. As he progresses as a playmaker for others, he could rise into genuine top-five consideration — especially if he finds a way to pop in a crowded Kansas backcourt.
Donovan Clingan came along slowly as a freshman for UConn but in the end, he was an essential part of the team’s championship run. The roster will look very different next season, but expect Clingan to wow NBA scouts with his broad shoulders, 7-foot-7 wingspan, and paint protection skills.
Spaniard Izan Almansa spent last season in the Overtime Elite league showcasing the kind of size, athleticism, and skill intersection that gets NBA scouts out of bed in the morning. Almansa doesn’t quite space the floor yet, but he’s comfortable working out of pick-and-rolls and exploding downhill for finishes at the rim. His passing touch at 6-foot-9 is highly impressive and he profiles as a versatile defensive forward who can slide over to small-ball five in certain matchups.
D.J. Wagner will have the ball in his hands a lot for Kentucky next season. He’s not the best shooter, but the 6-foot-3 guard from Camden, New Jersey is an absolute beast inside the arc. His twitchy athleticism and excellent feel for playmaking shine on the regular. He’s one of the best guard finishers in the draft and he is dynamite on the fast break. He will also get after it with strong point-of-attack defense on the perimeter.
Justin Edwards should get plenty of runway to showcase his skill set at Kentucky. At 6-foot-7, he’s an explosive lefty scorer who can feast on drives to the cup. His pull-up jumper looks good and he can defend across the positional spectrum on the perimeter. The Wildcats can be a tricky team to scout because of John Calipari’s outmoded system, but Edwards has the talent to pop — as most Kentucky five-stars ultimately do.
6-foot-8 out of France, Zacchaire Risacher has legitimate top-3 upside due to his fluidity and skill level on the wing. He’s not the most explosive athlete, but Risacher shoots a beautiful 3-ball and he can nix defenders with potent dribble moves and step-backs. His touch around the rim is feather-soft and there’s definite playmaking upside.
LeBron James Jr., whose father you might have heard of, will play alongside Isaiah Collier in the USC backcourt next season. While James lacks the explosive upside of a traditional lottery pick, he’s a brilliant basketball mind who understands how to contribute in the small ways. He’s one of the best perimeter stoppers on the board and he can splash 3s efficiently. He doesn’t offer much self-creation at this stage, but he feasts on cuts to the rim and makes quick decisions in the flow of the offense.
There are significant concerns tied to Elliot Cadeau’s undersized frame — 6-foot-1, 165 pounds — but he’s endlessly crafty off the dribble, using a dynamic first step and sudden directional changes to keep defenders grabbing at air. He gets creative on finishes around the rim and presents upside as a pull-up shooter, but the real eye-popper is Cadeau’s passing ability. He might be the best passer on the board, which could help NBA scouts look past the small stature.
Nikola Topic is the latest Serbian prospect for Mega MIS to gain traction with NBA scouts. He’s not a particularly explosive athlete, but with strong basketball instincts and great positional size for a point guard (6-foot-6), Topic is winning teams over early with flashes of shot-making and impressive dribbling craft.
Tyrese Proctor is on breakout watch after a mixed-bag freshman year at Duke. He’s a brilliant playmaker with his head constantly on a swivel, always making the right read and consistently passing teammates open. Proctor doesn’t have great explosiveness with his first step, but he boasts positional size at 6-foot-5 and soft touch around the rim. His scoring efficiency was not great last year but his numbers perked up late in the season. Another year of experience and development could lock him into the first round.
Thierry Darlan hails from the NBA Academy Africa in Senegal and he will play for the G-League Ignite next season. A bit on the rawer end of the spectrum, Darlan has the chance to wow scouts with his dynamic pull-up shooting ability at 6-foot-6. He needs to get more fluid off the dribble, but his jumper frequently swishes through the net regardless of how much space he has available. His athletic profile bodes well on the defensive end too.
Adem Bona is one of several returnees hoping to benefit from the perceived weakness of the 2024 draft. Originally pegged as a second-round pick in 2023, Bona has a strong opportunity to leap into the first round — and potentially into the lottery conversation, if all goes to plan. He’s a tremendous interior defender with light feet and bounce that has earned him comparisons to Clint Capela.
At 6-foot-9, Turkish import Berke Buyuktuncel figures to carve out a significant freshman role at UCLA. He plays solid fundamental basketball, splashing 3s on the perimeter, operating comfortably as a screener, and making impressive passing reads from various spots on the floor. He processes the game quickly on both ends and while he doesn’t offer star upside, he projects as a rock-solid role player.
He’s not the best athlete on the board, but 6-foot-3 Jared McCain has the immediately translatable skill set necessary to carve out a role at Duke. He’s a talented shooter with versatility off the dribble or off the catch. He’s also skilled in the playmaking department, blessed with shifty handles and a great sense of pace. He will struggle to generate advantages against length due to his average first step, but the skill level and I.Q. earns him borderline lottery status.
Cody Williams is already being pitched as the “theoretical” top prospect of this draft class — a slippery, fluid 6-foot-8 athlete who competes hard on defense and who flashes all kinds of upside on offense. He doesn’t have the most refined skill set, but Williams is comfortable handling the rock and he can torch defenders with a quick first step. His jumper looks better than others in this range. He’s the younger brother of reigning Rookie of the Year runner-up Jalen Williams.
Robert Dillngham will absolutely win over fans on the national stage at Kentucky. He’s a bundle of fun, frequently uncorking bizarre half-turned pull-up jumpers that somehow find the bottom of the net. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. There’s a chance Dillingham gets dinged in certain scouting circles for the unconventional nature of his game, but the dude will put the ball in the bucket — and Kentucky will empower him to do so.
A solidly built 6-foot-7 wing who torched nets from 3-point range in France, it’s not hard to see teams buying Melvin Ajinca’s high 3-and-D floor in a draft class plagued with uncertainty. He doesn’t create his own shots on a regular basis, but he can pop on drives to the rim and the 3s will fall fast and furious in the NBA.
The Marquette senior presents a unique set of skills that screams useful (if atypical) NBA role player. At 6-foot-9, he’s a hard-nosed defender and a genuine passing hub on offense. He can spray passes all over the court facing up from the elbow and he’s a fixture in DHO actions for the Golden Eagles. He scores efficiently at the rim, too. The absence of a 3-point shot is a strike against him, but Ighodaro is young for a senior and the fundamentals are razor-sharp.
Kel’el Ware was considered by many to be a lottery talent in the 2023 class but he struggled to impact winning as a freshman. Even so, 7-footers with Ware’s blend of mobility, explosiveness, and outside shooting touch don’t come around very often. He has the chance to rise up boards in a big way with a resurgent sophomore campaign at Indiana.
The expectation is that Scotty Middleton will have a significant role as a freshman. With solid physical tools at 6-foot-7, Middleton presents a balanced skill set with enough shooting, passing, and defensive activity to carve out a spot in the first round. He operates with his head on a swivel and NBA teams will always gravitate towards a wing who can create for others.
Kyle Filipowski was a potential top-20 pick in 2023 before his surprise decision to return to Duke for a sophomore season. He brings a lot of interesting skills to the center position. He can shoot, pass, handle the rock, and finish above the rim — a lot of teams will salivate over his offensive potential. That said, 7-footers with negative wingspans who struggle to defend in space and lack discipline can present serious downside risk too. Filipowski will have to convince scouts his offensive dynamism can offset the defensive limitations.
A bursty scoring guard with pull-up range and shifty handles, Caleb Foster is going to compete for minutes in a deep Duke backcourt. His ability to create for teammates, as well as his utility off the ball with the Blue Devils, will make or break his NBA Draft stock as the season progresses. But, have no doubt — the man can generate buckets.
Trevon Brazile was well on his way to first round consideration in 2023 before a torn ACL tanked his season. The junior has a prime opportunity to bounce back with an expanded role, allowing his explosive rim finishing and shot-blocking to shine. Brazile’s reliance on athleticism rubs up uncomfortably against his knee injury, but assuming he’s back to full speed, NBA teams will line up around the block.
After a rocky freshman season at FSU, 6-foot-11 Baba Miller will get a renewed opportunity to make his case to scouts in 2023 on the heels of a strong U19 World Cup performance. The perfect Seminoles prospect on paper — lanky with ball skills and projectable defensive versatility — Miller’s progress will be closely monitored by NBA scouts as he works into a consistent role under head coach Leonard Hamilton.
He will have to prove that he can score and defend well enough to stay on the floor in the NBA, but Juan Núñez is one of the smartest players on the board – an expert manipulator with the ball in hand, lulling defenders to sleep with stop-start handles before rocketing perfectly-placed passes from anywhere, to anywhere on the court.
Reece Beekman, a 6-foot-3 senior, doesn’t possess flashy athleticism or great physical tools. He simply knows how to play ball. He gets after it on defense and presents a useful balance of instinctual playmaking and 3-point shooting on offense. He can play on or off the ball and he should be ready for day-one contributions at the next level due to his experience.
An explosive 6-foot-9 wing who displays appealing fluidity on drives to the rim, Tidjane Salaun will have a chance to wow NBA scouts against quality professional competition in France. He needs to smooth over inconsistencies with his jumper, but the flashes of shot-making, combined with a strong foundation of athleticism, make Salaun a compelling prospect.
Terrance Arceneaux was a significant riser early last season before tapering off of draft boards and moving his stock to 2024. The Cougars will be down multiple key playmakers, potentially opening up a bigger role for Arceaneux to expand on his appeal as a long, athletic 3-and-D wing.
There are concerns about Trey Alexander’s limited size at 6-foot-4 and his lack of advanced ancillary skills, but the man can shoot the lights out. He’s one of the most efficient and versatile 3-point shooters in college basketball, which can paper over a lot of flaws.
Nikola Durisic started last season as a projected lottery pick. Injuries and uneven play sent him rocketing down draft boards and now he’s looking to bounce back in 2024. It’s the perfect opportunity for him to do just that with so little established top-tier talent. He’s a mobile 6-foot-8 wing who’s comfortable creating his own shot off the bounce. If the jumper starts falling more consistently, he’s a teenager with a track record of success in the pros. NBA teams will catch on.
JJ Starling’s shooting really pops. He can hit movement 3s and make quick work of defenders ducking under screens or DHOs. His bursty first step and capacity for finishing in traffic suggests upside as a secondary creator and slasher and he competes hard defensively at 6-foot-4. He will be younger than most sophomores.
Riley Kugel broke out late in his freshman season with the Gators. Now, he’s primed for the spotlight in year two, and NBA scouts will monitor him closely due to his shot-making chops and ball-handling creativity from the wing. If Kugel can progress as a passer and a defender, he has legitimate first round upside in a league hungry for versatile wings.
A.J. Johnson is a 6-foot-6 late bloomer who flashes significant upside in the playmaking department. He’s crafty off the dribble and quick to dart downhill to collapse the defense before locating the open teammate. His jumper is promising and he operates with extreme self-assurance.
Omaha Biliew is built strong at 6-foot-7 with explosive athleticism and great length on the wing. He just physically overwhelmed high school defenders and he could find a similar path to success in college. While he’s still developing as a perimeter scorer, Biliew can feast on finishes around the rim with his power and workable touch, and he’s a tremendous defender with plus-plus intensity. Iowa State will be a team to watch.
A future role player who can impact the game with shooting, passing, and hustle despite his lackluster athleticism and limited frame. Scheierman’s unfettered confidence and creativity oozes off the screen. He will bury deep contested 3s, whip beautiful passes on the move, and finish with touch in the paint.
The 6-foot-8 freshman presents a high NBA floor due to his positional size and strength, combined with projectable shooting touch and competence as a slasher. He needs to improve his ancillary skills, primarily passing, but he will space the floor, beat closeouts, and defend a couple positions well.
DaRon Holmes has been Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year for two years running to start his college career. A bouncy shot-blocker who can catch lobs and run the floor on offense, Holmes should be able to transition smoothly to a backup role in the NBA.
Judah Mintz still needs to expand his range to the 3-point line, but the Syracuse sophomore presents ample upside with his rim pressure and in-between scoring. He’s a bursty downhill attacker who has solid point guard instincts and enough defensive oomph to overcome his slender 6-foot-3 frame.
Aaron Bradshaw is an athletic 7-footer with genuine rim protection equity and shooter’s touch on mid-range jumpers and fadeaways. That said, he needs to put on muscle and operate more forcefully around the basket. A fractured foot could impact his draft stock.
It took a while for Zvonimir Ivisic to make his way to Kentucky with full clearance, but the 7-foot-2 Croatian is due to impress NBA scouts with his size, mobility, and skill. He’s a competent 3-point shooter and shot-blocker, who flashes immense upside attacking off the dribble and carving out shots around the paint. He needs to get much more disciplined on both ends, but the tools for success are there. NBA teams will monitor his progress closely.
Kwame Evans Jr. will have plenty of eyeballs on him at Oregon. At 6-foot-10, he brings a lot of desirable, modern traits to the table. He’s fluid with ball skills and a projectable jumper. He can finish a number of different ways in the paint and there’s built-in defensive versatility considering his athletic profile. He has big-riser potential as a freshman.
Sporadic playing time at Wake Forest limited Bobi Klintman’s exposure to national audiences as a freshman. He has a ways to go developmentally, but fluid 6-foot-10 athletes who can grab-and-go in transition, navigate traffic off the bounce, and shoot the 3 aren’t easy to find. His upside is significant. He will be a big prospect to watch in 2024 after leaving the college ranks for a professional opportunity in Australia’s NBL.
A 6-foot-5 wing who earned Pac-12 All-Defense honors as a sophomore, Kobe Johnson should earn NBA attention with his activity level and preternatural instincts. He contributes mostly as connective tissue on offense, but there’s hope for a shooting and scoring leap in year three.
After three years at Washington State, T.J. Bamba will spend his final college season with a more competitive Villanova squad. He’s built strong at 6-foot-5, offering bullish drives to the rim, decent 3-point numbers, and the occasional passing flash. His role player traits should shine in Nova’s pro-style system.
At 7-foot-4 and 285 pounds, Zach Edey occupies quite a lot of space on both sides of the ball. There are obvious and valid concerns about his potential to hold up defensively in the NBA — he doesn’t move very well in space — but he can still wall off the paint, inhale rebounds, and contribute with surprising skill on the offensive end. He’s one of the most dominant players in college basketball and is going to earn some looks at the next level.
Matthew Cleveland is an athletic wing who should be capable of guarding multiple positions at the next level. He’s quite good at getting downhill or out in transition, using his frame to initiate contact and finish at the rim. He’s statistically a very poor 3-point shooter, but his touch closer to the rim is a positive indicator long-term. Cleveland appears very coachable and unselfish, so NBA teams should buy the intangibles too.
A bulky 6-foot-2 guard who presents intriguing versatility as a shooter, Kylan Boswell is due for an expanded role as a sophomore. The Wildcats traditionally have little trouble drawing NBA eyeballs. If Boswell can improve in the ancillary departments, he’s a definite prospect to watch.
Dillon Jones averaged a double-double in his junior season. He was also a Combine standout before withdrawing from the 2023 draft. He’s a bit of a tweener on defense at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, but he competes hard and his skill set screams useful role player. He crashes the boards, makes quick passing reads in the flow of the offense, actively screens and cuts — some NBA team is going to fall in love.
With limited burst at 6-foot-3, there are serious creation doubts with Tyler Kolek. Still, he’s a brilliant passer and ridiculously confident 3-point bomber who should be scrappy enough to stick on NBA radars. He won’t put a ton of pressure on the rim, but he will connect dots and stretch defenses with his jumper.
After two productive seasons at Iona, Walter Clayton transferred to Florida for his junior season. The lights will be brighter, which means more NBA scouts will pay attention. He’s a bubbly shot-maker and he creates genuine havoc on the defensive end, but there are natural concerns tied to his 6-foot-2 frame.
Wooga Poplar loves to run out in transition, where he puts his elite burst and penchant for high-flying acrobatics to use. He shot the ball well as a sophomore and he’s a quality defensive guard with positional size at 6-foot-5. With his role set to increase again, a productive offensive season could launch Poplar into the thick of draft conversations.
A tremendously creative ball-handler and passer who displays touch inside the arc, but whose 3-point numbers lack. He’s a shooting leap away from second-round lock status and potentially even more with a big junior season for UCSB.
The appeal here is rather straightforward. Mark Mitchell is a 6-foot-8 athlete who comfortably switches between positions on defense and hits around the league average from 3-point range. If he can jack up the volume and efficiency from deep, teams will really latch onto the Duke sophomore, who figures to have expanded duties this year.