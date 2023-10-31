NBA Draft: 10 college basketball freshmen to watch entering 2023-24 season
With the college basketball season about to start, here are the best freshman to watch from an NBA Draft perspective.
Kentucky guards have their own legacy at this point. No matter how funky the college numbers look, what John Calipari does there seems to translate to the next level. Maybe he simply attracts the best players, but D.J. Wagner figures to receive ample leniency within the Wildcats' offense. He's going to get a chance to prove his mettle in front of packed stadiums and NBA scouts on a weekly basis.
At 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, there are natural concerns tied to Wagner's slight frame. He should make up for such concerns with sheer athleticism and craft. He's a handful off the dribble, expertly blending speeds and directional changes to leave his defenders grasping at air. He gets low, explodes past the point of attack, and frequently finishes with flair at the rim. Not many small guards can match Wagner's rim finishing.
He will need to boost his shooting numbers and defensive profile at UK, but Wagner has serious offensive hub potential if he can reach the necessary levels of efficiency and well-roundedness.
Elmarko Jackson will battle for minutes with a deep and veteran Kansas roster, but he figures to see a healthy amount of reps. He's only 6-foot-3, but Jackson can leap out of the gym and he's strongly built at 195 pounds. His hands are everywhere on the defensive end, which can ignite fast break opportunities, where Jackson shines.
The foundation is equally strong on offense. Jackson doesn't necessarily project as a natural point guard, but he's a bullish rim finisher who is unafraid to embrace contact, a huge positive when projecting a player's ceiling at the next level. Jackson looks comfortable shooting out to the 3-point line, which is potent in combination with his explosive first step and shifty handles.
Jackson is fairly comfortable on or off the ball. If he can make a noticeable leap in the passing department, scouts are going to peg him as a legitimate top-5 candidate.