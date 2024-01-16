NBA rumors: Dejounte Murray seems open to returning to the Spurs in a trade
With rumors swirling that Dejounte Murray could return to the Spurs, it seems like the two-way guard is open to a trade back to where he started his career.
With the reports circulating that the Spurs are interested in trading for Dejounte Murray, it seems like the one-time All-Star might welcome a return. As Paul Garcia of Project Spurs noted, Murray views former head coach Gregg Popovich as "a father" and would "welcome" a return. At the very least, it looks like Murray and the Spurs parted on good terms and the defensive guard only left because the squad was going through a complete rebuild.
The Spurs have been missing a true point guard who can distribute the ball to rookie phenomenon Victor Wembanyama. While the young star has had a very promising season, it's clear that the talent on the squad has put a limit on his development this season. It is very easy for the Spurs to do a deal for Murray since the team has a ton of expiring contracts and first-round draft picks/
This trade would not be a rental since Murray just signed an extension last offseason. With all of this in mind, how much does a potential Murray addition help the Spurs going forward?
How much of a improvement does a Murray acquisition do for the Spurs?
To be quite honest, there is probably nothing that the Spurs could do this season to get back into the Play-In. The franchise has only won 7 games this season and is 12 games back of the last spot in the Play-In Tournament. While the team wouldn't be able to do much with a Murray trade this season, the squad would be able to compete next year.
Getting to the Play-In next season would allow Wembanyama to get some playoff-like experience early on in his career. No matter what happens, the Spurs should look to get a point guard who can help their young star soon, even if it's not Murray.