NBA rumors: San Antonio Spurs interested in reacquiring point guard they traded away
As the San Antonio Spurs continue to struggle without a reliable ball-handler, rumors are the team could be interested in reacquiring an old friend.
As the Spurs continue struggling, potentially hindering Victor Wembanyama's development by losing horribly, the front office may look for a long-term upgrade that can change that. According to Shams Charania who was appearing on Run It Back, the Spurs have "exploratory interest" in trading for Dejounte Murray. Murray was drafted and played for the Spurs for five years before being traded to the Hawks in the 2022 offseason.
While the Hawks wanted to compete with Dejounte Murray and Trae Young this season, their record of 14-21 has forced the squad to reconsider. It seems like the ownership group in Atlanta doesn't want to pay the luxury tax for a team that doesn't make the second round of the playoff much less a squad that isn't even in the play-in.
On the other hand, the Spurs have all of the time in the world after drafting Victor Wembanayama. The team has clearly lacked a starting point guard after trying out Jeremy Sochan at the role. Shams mentions in the report that the Spurs will be patient but the team could end up swinging a deal for Murray if the price is right. With that in mind, what does a deal look like for both sides?
What does a Spurs trade look like for Dejounte Murray?
From the San Antonio side of things, it's very easy to find matching salaries for Murray. The team could choose to use Doug McDermott or Devonte Graham's salaryveteran-led. While the team could go with a veteran led package, another way could get a deal done would be to offer Keldon Johnson.
Johnson who has been rumored to be on the trade market may be the thing that Atlanta is looking for. While the fit with the current roster would be weird, it could make a lot of sense in a world where the Hawks decided to completely blow it up. This is a team heading nowhere fast and may look to shop Trae Young elsewhere.
When it comes to draft compensation, the Spurs will most likely have to give back one or two picks that they gained when trading Murray to the Hawks. While the Spurs might have to give back their 2025 first-round pick and 2026 first-round swap, the team could probably keep their 2028 first-round pick for the troubles of trading the All-Star to the Hawks in the first place. No matter what happens, look for Spurs to try and find a suitable point guard in the next six to 12 months.