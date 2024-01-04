Spurs fans question Gregg Popovich after Wemby defies him for more playing time
It appears both Spurs fans and Victor Wembanyama are eagerly awaiting the end of his minutes restriction.
By Kdelaney
Victor Wembenyama rolled his right ankle three times in December. Consequently, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich placed the former top pick on a minutes restriction. However, in the fourth quarter of last night's Spurs versus Memphis Grizzlies game, there was a noteworthy moment.
With just over three minutes to play, Wembenyama was sent to the bench. Instead of relaxing and accepting defeat, Wemby subbed back in with just under two minutes left in the game. He recorded a dunk, then left the floor 30 seconds later. It turns out, Wemby entered the game on his own accord, defying his minutes restriction.
Per Tom Orsborn on Twitter:
Supposedly, in Wemby's eyes, the Spurs still had a chance to win, and he wanted to play a role in that. "I wasn't allowed to sub in, but I still did it, and the coach sent me out right after," Wembanyama said. After the game, Wemby told Orsborn that he knows "the wise option is to listen to the staff," but also admitted doing so is "hard and frustrating."
Although you can't blame a guy for wanting to help his team, it is surprising to see Wembanyama, a rookie, go against Gregg Popovich, the longest-tenured active coach in the NBA. However, you can't fault Popovich for playing it safe with Wembanyama, especailly once you consider part of what makes Wembanyma so unique is his mobility at his size. According to Popovich, the plan is for Wembanyama to remain under a minutes restriction until his next scheduled ankle imaging.
Across 29 games this season, the rookie has averaged 18.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. With 18.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, he ranks first among rookies. His 3.1 blocks lead the league, something no first-year player has accomplished since Manute Bol in the 1985-86 season. All of this points to a long and successful career for Wembanyama. That being said, it is only logical for Popovich to be cautious when it comes to his star player.