NBA rumors: Draymond assigns blame, Zion sounds miserable, Quickley chasing 50/40/90
Draymond Green admits Warriors need to step up, trouble is brewing in New Orleans, and Immanuel Quickley eyes this prestigious shooting club.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Immanuel Quickley chasing 50/40/90
Immanuel Quickley is still productive for the New York Knicks despite limited minutes. According to Zach Braziller of the New York Post, Quickley has high expectations for himself as a shooter. Quickley said Saturday, “I want to try to get over 40 [percent] from 3, for sure,” He then added, “Overall, I want to be over 50 [percent].”
Quickley currently shoots 48 percent from the field, which is a career-best. However, he has not had the same success when it comes to shooting from beyond the arc. This season, Quickley is shooting 36.7 percent from 3. Though he's not far from his 40 percent goal, it's a drop from the 37 percent he finished with last season.
Despite playing fewer minutes, Quickley still contributes to the Knicks' offense. The guy averages 15 points, four assists, and three rebounds in just 24.1 minutes, down from 28.9 last year. Quickley still seems confident he can reach the 50/40/90 club. He told the New York Post, “I’m going to try to get it,” he said. “If you set a goal for yourself, you’re going to try to get it. So I’m going to try to get it.”
When asked about Quickley’s minutes being down so far this season, coach Tom Thibodeau responded, "The one thing we ask everybody is to sacrifice,” Thibodeau said. “You could make a case that Quick is a starter, Donte is a starter, Josh [Hart] is a starter. They’re sacrificing that for the team.” With a 5-4 record, the Knicks are third in the Atlantic Division, trailing only Boston and Philadelphia.