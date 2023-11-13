NBA rumors: Draymond assigns blame, Zion sounds miserable, Quickley chasing 50/40/90
Draymond Green admits Warriors need to step up, trouble is brewing in New Orleans, and Immanuel Quickley eyes this prestigious shooting club.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Draymond Green assigns blame
Curry dropped 38 points, the Golden State Warriors lost their second straight game at home, and Draymond Green didn't sound happy talking about it afterward. The Warriors have yet to find a secondary scorer other than Steph Curry. In fact, nobody on the team besides Stephen Curry has scored more than 20 points in a game this season.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic asked Draymond about the Warriors' scoring struggles after the game.
"Yeah, we gotta step it up." Green responded. Draymond said they could point fingers at the coach or the refs, but that ultimately they have to take responsibility as players.
"At the end of the day, you played basketball, it's your job to figure it out and be better. And so that falls on all of us...and you gotta take on that challenge of being better and giving to the team what you need to give to the team."
Interestingly enough, the Warriors' highest plus-minuses came from rookies Trayce Jackson-Davis and Bradin Podziemski. (Both plus-6). In fact, besides Klay Thompson's 16 points, the vets struggled. Chris Paul only had two points. Andrew Wiggins finished with six. Green finished with nine points, seven assists, and nine rebounds. (Classic triple single) As a team, the Warriors shot 38.5 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from beyond the arc. Definitely not the Warriors' best night.
There's still time for the Warriors to redeem themselves, as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves again this Tuesday, Nov. 14. A strong showing on Tuesday could be a great way to get back on the right track. The Dubs are now 1-3 at home and 6-5 on the year.