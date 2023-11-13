NBA rumors: Draymond assigns blame, Zion sounds miserable, Quickley chasing 50/40/90
Draymond Green admits Warriors need to step up, trouble is brewing in New Orleans, and Immanuel Quickley eyes this prestigious shooting club.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Zion Williamson sounds miserable
According to Will Guillory of The Athletic, there may be trouble brewing in New Orleans. Guillory reported that Zion said he is "trying his best to buy in right now."
Per Guillory:
In the New Orleans Pelicans' latest loss to the Mavericks, Zion had six turnovers. After the game, Willie Green said, "We have to be better. I don't know how may times I gotta get up here and say it, but the transition baskets really hurt us. They had 28 fast break points." Coach Green attributed the Pels' loss to turnovers and lack of quality shots.
The Pelicans have lost five straight games. To make matters worse, the Pels have given up 120+ points in four of those last five games. Keep in mind, Zion wasn't available for two of those contests. Williamson didn't play in the game against the Timberwolves on Nov. 8 due to personal reasons. He also missed the Pelicans' game on Nov. 2 against Detroit.
This season, Zion has averaged 21 points, four assists, and six rebounds a game. Some suggest that Zion's lack of enthusiasm is due to him not being the Pels' number one option. Others believe that Zion is still adjusting as he typically does at the start of the season. Whatever the reason, it is clear that he needs to find his groove soon if he wants to lead the Pelicans to success this season.