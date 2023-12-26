NBA rumors: Durant's discontent with PHX, Heat/Bucks in on same trade target, Luka's record-book Christmas
By Josh Wilson
Luka Doncic had a huge Christmas Day
A quick glance at the box score would indicate that Luka Doncic's Christmas Day went really well. Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to a 128-114 win over the Phoenix Suns, logging 50 points, six rebounds and 15 assists.
Doncic's placement in some record-books -- both all-time and Christmas-specific -- was solidifed after the game.
First, the big one: Doncic passed the 10,000-point qualifying threshold for the per-game career scoring leaderboard on Christmas Day and officially became the third-highest scoring player (28.0) in points per game behind Michael Jordan (30.1) and Wilt Chamberlain (30.1).
Joel Embiid trails Doncic at 27.7, and Kevin Durant and LeBron James are both a few decimal points into the 27s as well.
Meanwhile, Christmas Day stats are an interesting look given the density of high-stakes and star-studded games scheduled on the day. Doncic now is tied at third for most points scored in a single game on Christmas Day, and ranks second in points per game on Christmas Day. The full leaderboards are here.
Doncic made his presence known in that particular game and etched his name in the record-books, too.