NBA Christmas Day stat leaders: Where do LeBron, Durant, Steph Curry rank?
NBA Christmas Day is built for stars. Here's where they rank statistically.
By Josh Wilson
NBA Christmas Day is here, and it's as good a time as ever to look back on the holiday classic and see who has performed best over the years. The league juices the schedule on Christmas Day, making it an interesting day to put under the statistical microscope since it generally lends itself to breakout star performances from the league's biggest players.
The minimum threshold for stats here is at least two appearances in Christmas Day games. Stats do not yet include Christmas Day games from the 2023-24 season.
Who has played the most NBA Christmas Day games?
Rank
Player
Games played
1
LeBron James
17
2
Kobe Bryant
16
3
Dwyane Wade
13
3
Shaquille O'Neal
13
3
Dolph Schayes
13
3
Earl Monroe
13
7
Oscar Robertson
12
7
Russell Westbrook
12
7
Dick Van Arsdale
12
7
Johnny Green
12
7
Dick Van Arsdale
12
12
Bill Cartwright
11
12
Bob Cousy
11
12
Carl Braun
11
12
Derek Fisher
11
12
Dick Barnett
11
12
JJ Redick
11
12
Walt Frazier
11
LeBron James takes the lead here with 17, which isn't surprising considering how quickly he entered NBA stardom and the incredible longevity his career has had.
The rest of the list is filled with stars from recent era and a few legacy players sprinkled in.
Who has scored the most in NBA Christmas Day games?
Rank
Player
Points
1
LeBron James
460
2
Kobe Bryant
395
3
Oscar Robertson
377
4
Dwyane Wade
314
5
Kevin Durant
299
6
James Harden
273
7
Shaquille O'Neall
272
8
Russell Westbrook
271
9
Dolph Schayes
239
10
Walt Bellamy
237
11
Dick Van Arsdale
232
12
Richie Guerin
232
13
Bob Cousy
223
14
Earl Monroe
204
15
Walt Frazier
204
16
Carmelo Anthony
203
17
Jerry West
193
18
Hal Greer
192
19
Bill Sharman
190
20
Wilt Chamberlain
190
LeBron, for his 17 games, also leads the league in total scoring. Retired players like Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal will soon be passed on this list, but others will stick around in the top 10 for years to come despite having been retired for quite some time because of sizable leads.
Who has averaged the most points per game on NBA Christmas Day?
Rank
Player
Points per game
1
Tracy McGrady
43.3
2
Jerry West
32.2
3
Wilt Chamberlain
31.7
4
Oscar Robertson
31.4
5
Joel Embiid
31.3
6
Rick Barry
31.0
7
Kevin Durant
29.9
8
Nikola Jokic
29.3
9
Carmelo Anthony
29.0
10
Michael Jordan
28.3
11
Bernard King
28.0
12
Billy Cunningham
28.0
13
Dirk Nowitzki
27.3
14
James Harden
27.3
15
Paul Arizin
27.2
16
LeBron James
27.05
17
Anthony Davis
27.0
18
Kyrie Irving
26.7
19
Brandon Roy
26.7
20
Moses Malone
26.7
Joel Embiid won't play in the Sixers 2023 Christmas Day game due to injury, a blow to the overall product considering in his four games he has averaged the fifth-most points of any player in the holiday classic. Nikola Jokic has appeared in just two Christmas games and ranks seventh.
This is the only top-10 list of the stats we're looking at here that Michael Jordan appears on.
Highest-scoring individual NBA games on Christmas Day
Rank
Player
Points
Win or Loss
1
Bernard King
60
Loss
2
Wilt Chamberlain
59
Loss
3
Rick Barry
50
Win
4
Jerry West
47
Win
5
Tracy McGrady
46
Win
6
Tom Heinsohn
45
Win
7
Dominique Wilkins
45
Win
8
Jerry West
45
Win
9
Kevin Durant
44
Win
10
Don Ohl
43
Win
11
Tracy McGrady
43
Loss
12
Bob Love
42
Loss
13
Michael Jordan
42
Win
14
Kobe Bryant
42
Loss
15
Billy Cunningham
41
Loss
16
Tracy McGrady
41
Win
17
Brandon Roy
41
Win
18
James Harden
41
Win
19
Nikola Jokic
41
Win
20
Jayson Tatum
41
Win
This is a look at the 10 highest-scoring NBA games. Interestingly, the top two resulted in losses despite coming in at 60 and 59 points, respectively. Tracy McGrady, who also comes in tied at 10th with a 43-point game on Christmas Day as well, had a low-key highlight reel set of holiday appearances. McGrady played in just three Christmas Day games but scored above 40 points in each of them.