NBA rumors: Erik Spoelstra is a trojan horse, surprise suitor for JaVale McGee, Ben Simmons still loves Philly
- Erik Spoelstra continues to earn heaps of praise from Team USA players
- JaVale McGee could have his next NBA home lined up
- Ben Simmons still loves Philadelphia after all this time
NBA Rumors: Kings emerge as suitor for JaVale McGee
The Sacramento Kings are interested in signing three-time NBA champ JaVale McGee once he clears waivers, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. The interest comes after McGee's contract was waived and stretched by the Dallas Mavericks.
McGee appeared in 42 games (seven starts) for the Mavs last season, averaging 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 8.5 minutes. He began the season is a prominent role but was quickly relegated to bench-warming duties as the likes of Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber took priority.
Now 35 years old, it is more than fair to question how much McGee has left in the tank. The Mavs' frontcourt was notoriously poor last season and he still couldn't remotely earn consistent minutes. Dallas spent all summer canvassing the league for solutions to the lack of rim protection at center. McGee, on paper, is the exact rim protector and lob threat Dallas requires. He's simply not able to play at the level needed to positively influence winning.
That said, we have seen players return from the brink of retirement and put together strong seasons late in their career. Perhaps a change of scenery is all McGee needs. The Kings lost Chimezie Metu in free agency and traded Richaun Holmes to, well, Dallas. That opens up a few minutes at center.
Domantas Sabonis will continue to consume the lion's share of those minutes, but in theory, McGee could scrap his way to a situational role. He would start the season behind Alex Len and Nerlens Noel on the depth chart, however, so even the Kings are unlikely to offer a return to the workload of seasons past.