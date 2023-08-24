NBA rumors: Warriors and McGee reunion, Ant compared to D-Wade, stretch deadline looming
NBA Rumors: Warriors could reunite with free agent JaVale McGee
The Dallas Mavericks are expected to waive and stretch JaVale McGee, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. It's an unsurprising move, with McGee buried under Dwight Powell, Richaun Holmes, Maxi Kleber, and No. 12 overall pick Dereck Lively II on the Mavs' depth chart.
McGee will now search for his next NBA home, with one obvious candidate being the team he won two championships with: the Golden State Warriors.
The Warriors don't have a ton of traditional center depth behind Kevon Looney. Yes, there's Draymond Green, but his days as a workhorse small-ball five are waning. As Green gets older, the Warriors need to be smart with his minutes distribution. Golden State's current backup center options are, primarily, forwards: Dario Saric and Jonathan Kuminga.
McGee was outright terrible for the Mavs last season, but sometimes team context can completely change a player's outlook. McGee has a long track record of success in Steve Kerr's defense and the Warriors will surround him with two all-time shooters and, now, an all-time playmaker in Chris Paul. It's as good a basketball fit as McGee can hope for entering his age-36 season.
The Warriors only have 13 players under fully guaranteed contracts at the moment. There's room to at least bring McGee into training camp with an opportunity to earn his way to a roster spot.