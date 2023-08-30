NBA rumors: Erik Spoelstra is a trojan horse, surprise suitor for JaVale McGee, Ben Simmons still loves Philly
NBA Rumors: Erik Spoelstra spearheads Heat recruitment campaign with Team USA
Team USA has run out to a commanding 3-0 start in FIBA World Cup competition. While much of the focus has been on the players, more credit should probably be redirected toward the coaches. Steve Kerr, Ty Lue, Mark Few, and Erik Spoelstra — unequivocally some of the best minds in the sport — are combining powers to coach the best collection of talent in the world. It's a powerful mixture.
While Kerr is the leading man on the sideline, a heaping portion of praise has been lobbed at Spo. He appears to be connecting with players from top to bottom, and perhaps helping them understand the unique brilliance of Miami's famed 'Heat Culture.'
As we all know, Team USA is half about competing on the world stage and half about players making new friends to team up with in the future. While the Heat don't have a player representative in the locker room, it would appear that Spoelstra is plenty convincing on his own.
"Man, just intensity and just hard work and defensive and offensive mind, but everything is just so sharp," Mikal Bridges told Rappler when asked about Spoelstra. "It’s dope man, just to see it, and coming from Villanova, this kind of that same type of feel."
This comes after Anthony Edwards told reporters he "understands" the hype around 'Heat Culture' in a recent interview. It would appear whatever magic Spoelstra continues to conjure in Miami is seeping into the fabric of the U.S. national team.
Paolo Banchero, who plays right up the road from Spoelstra in Orlando, offered strikingly similar praise: "I would say just energy every day, consistent energy, intensity as a coach. "He’s always live. He’s always ready — locked in. And you can see why he’s such an elite coach and why he has been for a long time."