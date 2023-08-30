2023 FIBA World Cup Day 5 Recap: Canada, Germany, and the Dominican Republic finish undefeated in the first phase

What can we say that hasn’t already been said? 🔥



Canada wins Group H, led by Shai - earning TCL Player Of The Game honors in the process! 🇨🇦



📊 27 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST | 2 STL#FIBAWC x #WinForCanada | #InspireGreatness pic.twitter.com/zhbPeAPi0O