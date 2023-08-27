NBA Rumors: Harden-Clippers courtship, Lonzo Ball update, Edwards loves Heat Culture
- Anthony Edwards is fond of Team USA assistant coach Erik Spoelstra
- A promising update about Lonzo Ball's knee
- Harden and the Clippers' stars are "on the same page"
NBA Rumors: Anthony Edwards loves Erik Spoelstra and 'Heat Culture'
Team USA started off the FIBA World Cup on the right foot with a comfortable win over New Zealand. No player on the team has earned more praise than Anthony Edwards, who drew Dwyane Wade comparisons from Miami Heat head coach (and Team USA assistant) Erik Spoelstra.
Edwards appears to be on the verge of a sizable fourth-year leap. Edwards made his first All-Star appearance last season, but his ceiling rests much higher. He's a singular athlete, gifted with a rare combination of strength and explosiveness on the wing. Not many FIBA teams will have a genuine answer for Edwards' scoring prowess.
The basketball is only part of the appeal for Team USA players, of course. There's also the recruitment. Several superteams can be traced back to shared time with the national team. LeBron James, D-Wade, and Chris Bosh all played together in the 2008 Olympics. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker were USA running mates before Durant's move to Phoenix. And the list goes on.
Edwards has already taken a liking to Spoelstra, saying he "[sees] what they mean" when fans and players talk about 'Heat Culture.' Spo is widely considered one of the game's brightest minds, but he also brings an energy and enthusiasm that resonates with Ant, who is wired similarly.
Edwards can't leave the Timberwolves of his own volition for a while — he has about six years and $220 million left on his contract — so Minnesota fans need not panic. It is, however, another testament to Spoelstra's presence on the sidelines and in the locker room. Players want to play for him. There's a reason, beyond the sunny beaches, that Miami is such a destination.