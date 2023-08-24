NBA rumors: Warriors and McGee reunion, Ant compared to D-Wade, stretch deadline looming
- Could the Warriors reunite with JaVale McGee?
- An important NBA deadline looms
- Anthony Edwards earns a lofty comparison
NBA Rumors: Erik Spoelstra compares Anthony Edwards to Dwyane Wade
Erik Spoelstra is spending his summer with Team USA as part of Steve Kerr's FIBA World Cup staff. In a recent interview, he was asked if any players remind him of former Heat superstar Dwyane Wade.
"We know who that is,” Spoelstra said. “It’s hard not to look at Anthony Edwards and not see Dwyane Wade in him. And I’m not a guy for comparisons. But the way he moves, the way he competes, the way he electrifies a crowd, that reminds me of No. 3. I have told Anthony that, and I feel like I’m going back in time."
Anthony Edwards has been a one-man hype machine all summer, showing out in Team USA scrimmages and emerging as "the guy," to use Spo's own words. The Timberwolves' former No. 1 pick will get ample opportunity to announce his superstar ascent during World Cup games, which start on Friday.
While it will take decades to know whether or not Edwards can truly compare to Wade, the baseline athletic comparisons are apt. Edwards is strong and bursty with a similar build to D-Wade. He floats for finishes at the rim and makes some very Wade-esque plays with his athleticism on defense. Edwards isn't close to Wade as a mid-range scorer yet, but he's 22 years old. We can take it one step at a time.
This is a lofty comparison coming from Spo, who has extensive firsthand knowledge of Wade's brilliance. Edwards continue to take the praise and run with it. He may or may not be the next face of the NBA, but he's must-watch television either way.