NBA Rumors: Harden-Clippers courtship, Lonzo Ball update, Edwards loves Heat Culture
NBA Rumors: Lonzo Ball vows to play NBA basketball again
Lonzo Ball was the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Few prospects have gained a national audience as quickly as Ball did. From his freewheeling style to his outspoken father, Lonzo was constantly in the headlines. He played at UCLA and, as his father would tell everybody who would listen, he was always destined to play for the Lakers.
That worked out, for a time, but Ball was shipped to New Orleans in the Anthony Davis trade. He spent two productive years with the Pelicans before signing with the Chicago Bulls in 2021. Since then, it has been a relentless torrent of setbacks for Ball. He has undergone three separate left knee surgeries, one of which was a cartilage transplant. Ball missed the entire 2022-23 season and he's on track to miss 2023-24, too.
It's hard to miss over two years and then return to NBA basketball at full strength. The NBA is the best league in the world, filled with the best athletes. Ball no doubt possesses the basketball I.Q. necessary to compete, but will his body keep up? We can't know for sure, but a somber doubt has crept into the NBA fandom as Ball continues his trek to recovery.
In a recent appearance at the Invent Fest in Atlanta, however, Ball spoke optimistically about his NBA future and made a promise: "I’m going to play again."
We can only hope Ball is right. Before the injuries, Lonzo was coming into his own as a genuinely impactful and unique two-way force. His ability to process the game is unrivaled, his creativity as a passer opens up a lot for the offense, and he's a versatile defensive weapon at 6-foot-6. He's a playmaker on both sides of the ball in the truest sense of the world. He makes plays, often with a keen interest in setting up those around him for success.