NBA Rumors: Harden-Clippers courtship, Lonzo Ball update, Edwards loves Heat Culture
NBA Rumors: James Harden talked to Kawhi Leonard, Paul George about Clippers partnership
When James Harden requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, he gave them a specific destination: the Los Angeles Clippers. Harden may have to expand his list eventually, but the Clippers are the only reliably reported suitor at the moment.
Daryl Morey has complicated the matter with his decision to shut down Harden trade talks, but it's hard to imagine a disgruntled Harden, in the final year of his contract, lasting too long into the season. The primary holdup has been a lack of quality offers from Los Angeles, but all it takes is one serious, good-faith phone call from Clippers boss Trent Redden to change the Sixers' tune.
Harden is certainly doing everything is his power to tip the scales in LA's favor, from publicly calling Morey a liar to conversing with the Clippers' stars. According to Law Murray on the Good Word Podcast, "James has been in conversation with Paul [George] and Kawhi [Leonard], and they're all kind of on the same page."
This is pretty much standard NBA operating procedure at this point. If stars want to team up, it will be discussed and meticulously planned beforehand. Is Harden allowed, under the CBA, to talk to Leonard and George about teaming up? Well, yeah, it's impossible to govern conversations between players off the court.
There's no denying the appeal of Harden, Leonard, and George as a trio. A lot of boxes are checked there. Harden has developed into one of the league's least selfish stars, almost to a fault. He can focus on setting the table for Leonard and George, two of the best wing scorers in the NBA — and elite defenders too, which is useful for a team accommodating Harden's general malaise on that end.
The Clippers probably have enough to put together a compelling Harden trade package in the current market. It's a matter of whether or not the front office will pony up for a third aging star with a new arena opening in 2024.